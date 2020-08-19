Days of Our Lives boss discusses Kristian Alfonso’s exit







Days of Our Lives does have a lot of stories left to tell, but it’s going to be doing them without a longtime star in Kristian Alfonso.

Earlier this summer, the shocking news first dropped that Alfonso was departing after decades as a part of the series. She’s gone on to say that one of the decision-makers for her was the idea of a storyline that would have kept her away from the show for months on end. She seems content with her decision to leave, though it does still feel clear that the powers-that-be would want her back in some capacity, if she ever chooses to return.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what executive producer Ken Corday had to say about her exit from the show, and the circumstances surrounding her needed to be off-screen for a little while:

“In order to launch a new story — and we had a great story for her, we still do — I needed her off-camera for three or four months … During that time, something very interesting happens so she comes back to Salem with a secret. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”

Alfonso is always welcome to return down the road, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards in the immediate future. It is still apparent that Days of Our Lives has a large-enough cast in order to still retain a number of other fan favorites, but it goes without saying that this is a big loss. There are probably a good chunk of viewers who grew up on this show, and probably have seen Alfonso on it since they were first able to walk. It’s going to be a rather big shock to the system, to put it mildly.

