Supernatural season 15 filming kicks off for final two episodes







If you are excited for Supernatural season 15 to air new episodes starting in October, here is another reason to be.

According to a new report from Deadline, filming is kicking off now on the remaining two episodes of the CW series. This makes it one of the first broadcast-network shows to get back to work in Vancouver since the start of the global health crisis, and the goal is to have everything wrapped up over the next several weeks. This is going to be an emotional stretch for all of the cast and crew, given that they have been at this for a good decade and a half now. They’ve grown so used to these characters and this world; saying goodbye is not going to be the easiest thing, especially in a climate where things like a traditional wrap party are seemingly out the window.

Yet, we’re grateful for the opportunity for there to be real closure, especially since there had to be a fear at one point that we weren’t going to get such things as a traditional series finale. Empire was unable to have one, and with Jared Padalecki having a new gig in Walker, there were reasons for some justifiable fears over the future. We’re glad that we don’t have to worry about stuff like that now.

Let’s just wish the entire Supernatural cast and crew the best, and that filming for their remaining episodes happens without that much of a hitch. We know that there’s probably going to be a lot of exciting stuff — and hopefully, an ending that will set the stage for a revival at some point down the road. That’s something that we always want to see the show open to, even if everyone is moving on to other things.

