The 100 season 7 episode 12 video: Bellamy brings bad news







Is Bellamy still the same old Bellamy? We know that this is something that The 100 season 7 episode 12 is making us wonder as we prepare for the next new episode to arrive.

If you do watch the sneak peek below, you can get at least an ever-so-small tease for what is coming up. This is an intense situation clearly, and one where Raven and Echo are finding themselves feeling rather helpless. While the guy that is in front of them is clearly Bob Morley’s character, he neither looks nor feels like him. What do you do in this scenario? How do you reconcile what is clearly going to be a rather big problem?

The good news is that it does seem like this iteration of Bellamy is willing to hand down a little bit of information. The question mark is whether or not he can be fully trusted. Even if he gives you information, does it really matter if he is on another side? He looks different and he’s certainly dressed different, and all of this is troubling.

For the time being, the major reason that we have hope is simple: We have a hard time buying into this notion that the writers for The 100 want this season to end in a way where people are extremely upset about every single twist in the story. We think that the ideal ending here is clearly one where viewers find a way to be reasonably happy with the outcome, and there’s no real way to see that happening if things continue to go down this dark of a road.

Rest assured, though, that there will still be plenty of darkness. It’s hard to imagine the writers doing anything else based on what we’ve seen from them over the past several years.

