





Is Greenleaf new tonight on OWN? Within this video, we’re bringing you an update on that … and then also more news on what’s ahead.

Let’s go ahead and give you some of the bad news now, and that’s rather simple: Greenleaf as you’ve come to know it is done. The series aired its series finale this past Tuesday and what we’re dealing with now is a long and tiresome waiting game for news on a spin-off. One does seem to be coming, and we’re not just in some space where there is near-constant speculation on the subject of the future. We know even that Lady Mae seems to be a big part of the focus, as she tries to rebuild and figure out what her future holds following the death of Bishop.

For some other news on Greenleaf and the potential spin-off, watch some of our discussion on the subject below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our playlist. We’ll have further news coming that you don’t want to miss.

As for when this spin-off could premiere, you’re going to be waiting for a long while still. There needs to be a story fully put together, new characters need to be cast, and of course it needs to film. For now, our hope is that it can premiere in 2021, but within this current climate, we don’t want to guarantee anything.

No matter what this new show does look like, we do think that the primary focus is still going to be the same. This is a story about faith, family, and coming together during some of the most difficult of times.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Greenleaf right now

What do you want to see with Greenleaf as a franchise moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







