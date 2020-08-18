Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj canceled at Netflix; host responds







While Netflix has found great success in a number of different genres, clearly they are still struggling to come up with a consistent talk show. Hence, the announcement that they have canceled the award-winning Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj after just 40 episodes. Sure, that’s not a terrible run in comparison to many other Netflix shows, but it certainly feels like this one could’ve been so much more. It was right up there with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver as one of TV’s most-intelligent comedy shows — Hasan and his team would break down key issues from their signature point of view, while finding a way to make you laugh.

In a statement confirming the end of his series, here is some of what Minhaj had to say:

“What a run … I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My two babies were born and grew up with the show. [Thank you] to Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

It’s great that Netflix exists to give shows like this a platform; yet, it’s incredibly depressing to see them fade into the background after such a short period of time. The struggle here with talk shows on this service is that people don’t really use Netflix to keep up-to-date with current events. They turn it on to get an escape from current events. That’s why the weekly format doesn’t work anywhere near as well here. We do hope that Hasan is able to find some sort of platform elsewhere; we wouldn’t be upset at all to see him find a home again over on Comedy Central, especially since he and Trevor Noah compliment each other so nicely.

As for how Netflix even measures show performance, it’s based on episode-by-episode numbers and viewer trends. They want to know that there is a potential long life for their series.

What do you think about Netflix canceling Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj so soon?

