Animal Kingdom season 5: Is an update coming soon?







The appetite for an Animal Kingdom season 5 is absolutely out there. Unfortunately, there isn’t all that much in the way of official news.

For the time being, here is what we know — at least a good chunk of the fifth season has been filmed. Unfortunately, there isn’t all that much of a clear indication as to when episodes will be back in production. The health crisis caused production to come to a screeching halt … and also delayed the premiere date.

For the time being, TNT has not confirmed anything when it comes to a season 5 premiere date; yet, star Ben Robson (Craig) did reply to someone on Twitter noting that there “should be an update soon” on the show’s future — alongside a fingers-crossed emoji. Of course, “soon” can mean anything from a couple of weeks to a few months, but we do think that the network would like to get episodes on the air this year, even if they have to split up the remaining episodes.

As for production, given that many other Los Angeles-based shows are targeting a return over the next couple of months, it’s fair to assume that something similar will happen here. We know that there are some challenges that come with filming a series of this nature in a pandemic, but there are plenty of other shows that have to take this on, as well. We’re sure that they will use all sorts of safety measures whenever they do come back.

With Smurf’s death near the end of season 4, the one thing we can say about Animal Kingdom season 5 is simply this: There is likely going to be chaos.

