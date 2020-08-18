Shameless season 11 filming: Will it be starting before too long?







Shameless season 11 is happening — that much is a given. To go along with that, we’re also very well aware that it is the final season. We don’t want to say goodbye to the show, but we’re at a point now where we’ve to come to accept it.

Want to get some more news on Shameless in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have more Shameless discussion coming before too long…

The hard part of all of this is having to wait as long as we have in order to see it. The plan was originally to have the final season airing this summer/early fall, but that changed because of the global health crisis. That is now going to be a part of the final season story-wise — it’s inevitable given the subject matter the show takes on.

Now, we are getting a sense that we will be able to see the show back at least in production before too long. In a new post on Twitter (see below), star Cameron Monaghan seemingly suggested that he could be back to work fairly soon — and we’ve seen other little teases from the cast here and there. While we’re not necessarily getting a particular date, all signs point to getting a chance to see the cast and crew reunited soon. That’s, of course, with a number of safety measures and restrictions locked in to ensure that everyone can stay safe.

With the delayed filming timeline for Shameless, we have a hard time thinking that we will see the series back on the air in 2020 — but, doesn’t it at least feel like an early 2021 premiere date is on the table?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shameless right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to score some other news on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

My last couple weeks of quarantine before I go back to work: pic.twitter.com/7vGuH8lbJ5 — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) August 11, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







