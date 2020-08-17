Love Island USA season 2 video: Meet the new cast!







Are you ready for the premiere of Love Island USA season 2 next week? It’s hard to imagine that the show is coming back so soon and yet, it is. There’s a new setting in Las Vegas, and also new opportunities to see if romance is possible.

In general, the newly-released cast is very much what you would expect — you’ve got young people ready to see whether or not this experience can work for them, and they seem to be open to whatever the experience brings. The hard part of a show like this, though, is that it can be very hard to draw an adequate first impression on anyone based on a photo, or even the new video that you can see below courtesy of CBS. It gives you enough of a sense of the show’s Las Vegas setting, and it does play up the present-day quarantine situation that so many of these contestants are familiar with already.

For those who haven’t heard the finer details as of yet, all of the season 2 contestants are going to find themselves isolated from the rest of Vegas while living and dating within a fancy, isolated resort hotel. The vibe will probably be similar in ways to season 1, but that tropical feel will mostly be gone. Everything will be done within a bubble to ensure safety for all parties involved, and this show is roughly done in real time. It will air throughout the week alongside some specials on Saturdays — the goal is to give CBS a little more programming at a time in which there are very few other shows on the air.

Rest assured, we will have some more coverage of all things Love Island as the new season nears.

