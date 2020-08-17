Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 2 Veto Ceremony results







Want to get the week 2 Veto Ceremony results within the Big Brother 22 house? Rest assured, we’ve got the spoilers within…

In the event that you did not know the news beforehand, Head of Household Memphis won the Power of Veto over the weekend, which gave him the ability to change his nominees. Yet, we never got much of an indication that he was going to use it … and that leads us to where we are now. Memphis did not use said Veto and with that in mind, either Nicole Anthony or David will be going out of the game on Thursday.

So who is the favorite to be evicted right now? You have to look in the direction of Nicole A., given that she doesn’t seem to have numbers or the allies at this very moment. We hope that she can campaign hard and find a way to get some leverage — she should try whatever she needs to, even if that means having to throw some of her allies under the bus. It’s about staying in the game versus not staying in the game, and she knows that she doesn’t necessarily have the votes. She knows that in order to survive, she’s going to have to work and work hard. Let’s see what happens over the next little while.

Who will campaign the most for her? Probably Janelle and Kaysar, but at a certain point they will have to help themselves — Janelle and Kaysar do have to eventually look after themselves in order to survive.

