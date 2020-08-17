Last Man Standing season 9: An early potential filming window







We know that there are a lot of people out there curious to learn as to when Last Man Standing season 9 is going to start production. The truth here is simple: There is no official date at this moment in time. Everything could still change and within this climate, we all need to be as patient and flexible as possible.

Yet, there are at least some glimmers now that suggest that the Tim Allen sitcom could be back in production in September. According to a report from Deadline, comedy series under the Disney TV Studios banner (which now include Last Man Standing following the 20th Century Fox acquisition) are looking at potential start dates next month. That’s a pretty wide window, but it does coincide with when a number of other scripted series, both dramas and comedies, could be getting back to work. The Conners this week became the first big-name multi-camera comedy to resume work following the health crisis, while SWAT became the first network TV drama to kick things off in Los Angeles.

Whenever Last Man Standing does return, things are going to be different behind the scenes. The crew will be scaled back to just the most essential people needed to make the show work — at least in terms of people working on-set. Meanwhile, there will be no live audience for the foreseeable future. Obviously having an audience is preferable for the sake of giving the performers a chance to feed off their energy, but there are concessions that all of us are making during this time. It remains to be seen if Last Man Standing will utilize a laugh track or forego one for however long the pandemic lasts.

Safety has to remain the paramount topic for all television producers, and given that Last Man Standing is not premiering until 2021, there is no reason to rush things along. (Technically, they could easily wait until October to start filming and still be fine.) This is a show that creatively has many decisions to make, including how much they want to incorporate current events.

