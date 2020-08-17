America’s Got Talent: Kenan Thompson to fill in for Simon Cowell







Simon Cowell will continue to be missing in action for Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent episode. With that being said, there is another high-profile replacement.

Today, NBC confirmed that Saturday Night Live cast member and actor Kenan Thompson is going to fill in for Simon, who is currently in recovery following a back injury. He underwent surgery more than a week ago, and he has been recovering at home.

Kenan seems like the perfect for for America’s Got Talent, largely due to the fact that he knows a thing or two about live television already. He’s one of the most gifted performers currently working, and he’s already done some judging over on Bring the Funny. He also has his own show coming during the 2020-21 season. He should give a little bit of levity to the show, but he’s also very well-aware of what it takes to not only have a career, but to preserve it in the long-term.

There is no specific return date for Cowell on America’s Got Talent, but Kenan should do a good job, just like Kelly Clarkson did this past week. Our hope is that Simon is going to be able to return for at least the semifinals, but as with all things in this world, patience is going to be best. Injuries are serious business and you don’t want to rush to get back on television — yes, there is more to this gig than just sitting in a chair and sharing some opinions.

