The Conners season 3 kicking off production, with restrictions







For the past several weeks, it hasn’t been altogether clear what the future would be for multi-camera sitcoms in this climate. Now, it seems like there’s starting to be a little bit more clarity, and you can go ahead and thank The Conners for that.

According to Deadline, the ABC series is kicking off production this week, though there are some additional restrictions being factored in for the sake of everyone’s safety. Filming will be taking place with more of a limited crew and no studio audience. This is probably what you can expect over the course of the next several months for the sake of everyone’s safety. Studio audiences are probably one of the last things that will come back during this crisis, and shows could opt to either go without one or with a laugh-track to present a similar feel for audiences at home.

We know that The Conners is a show that does tend to examine working-class America, and we have a feeling that the upcoming season is going to continue to do that within these difficult times. The show will be taking on the pandemic, but we don’t expect the tone to change all that much. This is still a comedy, and the producers are well-aware of the fact that they want people to find some laughter during these times. You may get emotional at times, but there will be chances to smile and get your head out of where things are in your own lives.

If production is able to kick off fully this week, there’s a chance that The Conners season 3 will be able to premiere by October at the latest. Hopefully, we will have some further insight on that before too long, so stay tuned!

