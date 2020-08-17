Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 5 promo: What’s wrong with Nicole?







Just in case you didn’t think that Wynonna Earp season 4 had put you through enough emotional turmoil already, here we go: Something bad is happening with Nicole.

What is it? That’s something that the promo below seems to offer a few different hints on. Nicole will do everything that she can for the people she loves, and whatever deal she made with the Clantons seems to be having a very adverse impact on her. You can see some element of physical pain at the beginning of the promo, and it could lead to her doing some terrible things. She could be possessed, she doesn’t have full control of herself, or she’s doing things and then forgetting about them. No matter what is happening to her, what we know at the moment is this: She’s in a situation so terrible that it could be destroying much of what’s around her.

The most emotional part of the promo below clearly comes when Wynonna informs Nicole that Waverly “is not coming, not after what you did.” You then see a home on fire and then presumably, Waverly on the inside of it.

Of course, there is a part of us that wants to pump the brakes on some of what we’re seeing here, mostly because this is a show that plays around with realities and mysteries. Given that this episode is one half of a two-parter, we have a feeling that things are going to be crazier and more twisted before they become clearer. We just hope that by the end of the two-parter, at least Nicole is in a better spot. We have a long hiatus coming — we don’t want to see any of these characters suffer for too long a span of time!

