The Bachelorette filming spoilers: Clare Crawley, Chris Harrison spotted







For everyone out there curious, Chris Harrison seems to be back already doing work on The Bachelorette, and with the first lead of the season in tow!

For some more news on The Bachelorette in video form, be sure to watch our latest thoughts on Clare and other stories below.

New photos have surfaced over at Entertainment Tonight, and one of the things that you can see in there immediate is Chris doing some work alongside Clare Crawley. She was originally hired as the lead for this season, and we do think that she still will be … at least for a certain percentage of it. The situation is a little bit complicated to say the least. Clare seems to be a part of the first half of the season, and even after that (Tayshia Adams will be a lead for the second half), she may still make appearances. The fact that Harrison is filming with her is proof of that.

As for the show’s host, Chris was reportedly required to quarantine for a while after leaving the set in order to take his son to college. This is a part of what happens when you do a production in a bubble-like environment. You need to do whatever you can to ensure the safety of others, and it doesn’t quite matter who you are.

Remember that this new season of The Bachelorette will air this fall on ABC. Once there is more news to report, we’ll have it for you here.

