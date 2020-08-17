The Chi season 3 finale promo: Is that Ronnie’s funeral?







Next week on Showtime, The Chi season 3 finale is going to be here. What do we expect? It’s going to be emotional, intense, and there’s a lot to unravel.

For starters, we have the end of things when it comes to Ronnie. Based on the end of this past episode, it feels very-much clear that the character is dead. The funeral that is present below seemingly confirms it. Ronnie could never really absolve himself from some of the sings of the past, especially when it comes to Coogie. That’s why he is now dead, even though some were seeing a little bit of redemption in him over him saving Kiesha.

Speaking of Kiesha, the probably also teases a pivotal doctor’s appointment where she will make an important decision about her shocking pregnancy — the result of a horrific assault. Will she decide to keep the baby? She seems conflicted, but there’s so little video evidence in here that it’s hard to know anything for sure in such a short period of time.

Meanwhile, Emmett seems to be ready to take the next step in his relationship with Tiff, but you gotta think that something could come up to derail the plan a little bit. That often does happen within this world, and in general it feels like there could be closure with some stories elsewhere. There’s gotta be a cliffhanger or two, right? For now, there’s no clear sense that we’ve got that this is going to be the series finale. With so many characters and such a deep world, it feels like The Chi could keep going for years on end. (Of course, we hope that this wouldn’t mean that we would have to lose more characters along the way…)

