NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: When could we expect first promo?







We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is going to be happening during the 2020-21 season. Yet, details are simultaneously sketchy. There is no clear premiere date as of yet, and while filming seems to be starting in early September, this is one of those situations where we can’t guarantee anything until it actually happens. This current climate has dictated that over time.

If that filming date does stick, we do think it’s reasonably possible that season 12 could premiere in either late October or early November. If that happens, when could we see the first promo? When could some actual footage start to come out? After this long hiatus, no doubt it’s going to be nice to be able to see some real footage again.

Our guess at the moment is simply this — the earliest that we can expect a promo to arrive is around the middle of October. They need some time in order to edit some footage together, and they also don’t want to start promoting the season too early. If they do that, one of the biggest concerns is that the premiere date could then change. They probably don’t want to do that everything we’ve gone through over the past several weeks.

In general, our feeling is that whenever the first promo does air, it’s probably not going to be stuffed full of a lot of details. Instead, it will probably be more about the team taking out bad guys, a few funny moments, and of course some action sequences. This is a show that has been on the air for so long, and clearly it knows some of what works and doesn’t. We don’t think that there is going to be any pressure at all for them to add something more to what it is that they typically do.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







