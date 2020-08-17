Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Memphis’ current plan







Tomorrow in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, the Veto Ceremony will hopefully work in order to shake up the game. Will there be a change in nominations? Is something more going to happen?

At the moment, we know that Nicole Anthony and David are on the block, and that Head of Household Memphis also has the Power of Veto. This enables him to have a significant amount of control but, for now, there is no clear sense that he is going to use it. He doesn’t want a lot of blood on his hands, and at the same time he’s made it clear that he doesn’t have a specific target. He seems content with letting a lot of the house make whatever decision that they want.

So where do things lie right now? We think that the group (not a firm alliance, but they talk a lot) containing Enzo, Dani, Tyler, Christmas, Cody, and Nicole F. control a lot of the house — that is six votes right now and there needs to be six to have it so that Memphis breaks the tie. These six may all fall in line behind keeping David, and Memphis will do what most of his alliance wants. Janelle and Kaysar want to save Nicole A., but ironically she’s more interested in targeting them than anything else. Kevin will probably vote to save Nicole A., but that’s only three votes. Ian, Da’Vonne, and Bayleigh are still important players here, and we don’t get the sense that Da’Vonne wants to get rid of David right now.

