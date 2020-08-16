Lovecraft Country episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for HBO drama?







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Lovecraft Country episode 2? Tonight’s premiere was meant to set the stage for the future. What makes this show so unique is that it’s combining supernatural drama and American history, and finding a way to make this story one obstacle after another. Atticus is doing what he can to take a series of steps forward, but there are terrifying circumstances almost all around him.

This is a show that is meant to make you terrified — but in more ways than one. There are the horrors of discrimination, and then the horrors that come from the entire horror genre. Basically, there’s a lot that you have to sink your teeth into here.

Recovered from their terrifying night, Leti and George luxuriate in their new surroundings, while Atticus grows suspicious of their Ardham Lodge hosts who unveil cryptic plans for Atticus’ role in their upcoming “Sons of Adam” ceremony.

Will this show prove to be an enormous success for HBO? We do think that there’s a good chance it could shine, given that there isn’t too much competition elsewhere (save for Yellowstone, which is a totally different genre) and the network has been promoting it hard. It’s a little too early at present to know what the ratings are going to be, but we think that executives will be happy even if it gets somewhat close to the ratings for Perry Mason. That show was successful enough that it got a season 2, even though it was originally billed to be more of a limited series.

Just be prepared to be shocked by a lot of what you see in Lovecraft Country. After all, isn’t that the goal?

