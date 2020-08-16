This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Sterling K. Brown on Randall, Kevin’s future







As we prepare for This Is Us season 5 to start filming (hopefully this fall), there is a lot of stuff to prepare for. What’s one of the biggest things? Think in terms of the ongoing feud between Kevin and Randall. Entering the end of last season, we knew where their story was going. It just wasn’t clear how bad their estrangement would be. We’ve seen it now and, rest assured, it’s bad — very bad. It makes us very much concerned for what their story is going to hold.

So what can you expect moving forward? Well, you can expect to see a number of highs and lows. Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Sterling K. Brown had to say on the subject:

“The relationship has been complicated from the beginning … They will continue like a yo-yo — will come apart and together, apart and together. I think by the time we reach that point in the future, there are other things on their minds that they are able to focus on to put aside whatever differences they have. But for the next two or however many seasons we’re around, I think you’ll continue to see these brothers fray and then resolve, fray and resolve.”

We don’t think that the season 5 premiere is going to feature everyone being peaceful and getting along — not in the slightest. We’re hopeful that there will be eventually some sort of reconciliation, but as is often the case within the This Is Us world, they are probably going to make us wait a good while in order to see it.

