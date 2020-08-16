Outlander notes: More details on Caitriona Balfe’s Forget Me Not!







How about this for a bonus dose of Outlander notes this afternoon? After all, Caitriona Balfe has unveiled some new details on Forget Me Not, her upcoming gin brand that has been very much anticipated. It’s a great option if you are looking for some new beverages, while also supporting the arts at the same time.

If you head over to the link here, you can visit the official website for the gin and learn a little bit more about Caitriona’s goal — including how she wants to use proceeds to give back to artists during what is an incredibly trying time for them. She also discusses how the drink is distilled in Scotland using a wide array of botanical ingredients. (There’s also a form on there if you want to register for a pre-sale of the first batch of bottles.)

Caitriona’s Forget Me Not is one of the many ways that the Outlander cast is working to stay busy during this health crisis, one that has kept everyone away from the show’s set. She joins Sam Heughan in the beverage market, and now they have something more to toast about the next time that they get back together. Hopefully, you will Balfe back on set a little later this year as Outlander season 6 resumes production. We’d love to see it happen, once everything is 100% safe.

