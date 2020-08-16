The Walking Dead season 11: When will filming begin?







Just in case you are wondering when The Walking Dead season 11 filming will kick off, it seems like we’ve got a reasonable understanding of that now.

For some more news on The Walking Dead in video form, check out our preview for what’s ahead below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist for some other scoop.

According to a new report from Deadline, AMC is making plans to make sure that they can get filming underway before too long. The latest chapter of the zombie franchise may be able to kick off in October, which could mean that there are new episodes available in the first half of 2021 beyond the finale for season 10 set to air this fall. The network has also noted that the remaining episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 6 will start filming in Texas a little bit later this month.

We certainly expect that all of these shows will enter production with the same safety protocols that we’ve seen with other shows as of late, but there could especially be a challenge here. This is a show that is all about large groups of people and/or zombies, and at times you’ve got a lot of characters crammed into a small space. What we’re trying to say here is that there are going to be a lot of challenges, but ultimately, we think that more viewers will be understanding about production limitations in this era.

(Of course, the operative word of that previous paragraph is “most” — not everyone is going to be thrilled.)

We imagine that we’ll hear more news about season 11 once we get to the other side of this October — to date, the biggest reveal is that Lauren Cohan will be a part of the story.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead

What do you think the future will hold on The Walking Dead season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







