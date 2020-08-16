Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 5 spoilers: The ‘Holy War’ event begins







Next week on Syfy, Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 5 is here and with that, so kicks off our preparation for the midseason finale. The next two weeks are going to conclude the first part of this chapter … and yea, that is in a lot of ways a bummer. It feels like we were just starting to get back into a rhythm of things! Wynonna and company are just starting to get a sense of their new normal … or whatever may appear to be a new normal to them.

By the end of these episodes, we could be seeing another big transformation … and it’s one that could leave some jaws on the floor. At least one important character will be in danger before we get into “Holy War Part 2” — we certainly do think that Part 1 is going to contain some sort of big cliffhanger in its own right.

Below, you can check out the full Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 5 synopsis with a little bit more information on what’s next … and then also beyond.

Part 1 (August 23) – “Trouble at the Homestead leads to payback time for a deadly deal.”

Part 2 (August 30) – “The gang races to save one of their own, but are hindered by unseen forces.”

While it’s a bummer that this show does have so few episodes a season, we would argue that there is one thing that this show does very well — make absolutely certain that there is no time wasted. Every single second that you are checking out this series, you know that there is going to be something big transpiring. That is a big part of the fun here, in the end. Sometimes it may be a romantic WayHaught moment; at other times, it could be the sort of thing that shatters your heart into pieces.

