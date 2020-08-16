





Is Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine leaving The Chi, and is Ronnie dead following the events of season 3 episode 9?

Entering tonight’s episode, we thought a big part of the character’s journey this season was redemption. He’s done some terrible things in the past, and we don’t think that the writers have ever forgotten about that. Clearly, some characters within this world haven’t.

What was shocking about this weekend’s episode isn’t that the Ronnie character died; instead, it’s that it happened so long after Coogie was killed in the first place. Revenge could’ve come at any point, but it came following him saving Kiesha and being honored for that good deed. It almost feels like the positive exposure that Ronnie got for playing this role led directly to him eventually being killed. You don’t get to escape your past on The Chi, no matter how you try and atone for it.

Overall, the big question we wonder about The Chi right now is how they’re looking to progress forward into a possible season 4. Think about how many characters are dead already! We know that there are plenty more, but it is a shock that they have taken so many notable people off the board. We have to assume for now that Ronnie is gone, mostly because the show didn’t leave all that much hope of a different outcome.

Hats off in the end to Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine for an incredible performance — Ronnie wasn’t an easy character to play since it’s so hard to get past what he did earlier on in the series. Yet, he showed that there was a lot of nuance and degrees to this man. You felt and understood him more as the show progressed, even if you didn’t think he could be redeemed.

What do you think about the events of tonight’s The Chi season 3 episode?

