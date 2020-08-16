Yellowstone season 3 episode 9: Jennifer Landon talks Teeter, Colby







Are Teeter and Colby alive? We know that this is a huge question as we prepare for Yellowstone to air season 3 episode 9 tonight. This is a relationship that is very-much entertaining to watch, so we’re just hoping that they made it through the trampling that they endured on this past episode.

Want some more news on Yellowstone in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have another episode discussion later tonight.

We can’t give you much in the way of teasers when it comes to Teeter and Colby’s future within this article. Yet, we can at least give you a sense of what Jennifer Landon experienced working on set with Denim Richards. Here is some of what she had to say in a new interview with Decider:

He’s incredible. He’s not only a wonderful actor; he’s a wonderful man. And we had to have this kind of role reversal in the sense that Teeter’s sexually harassing Colby. So, we had some conversations where I was checking in with him like, “Hey, are you okay with this? Hey, I’m going to touch you here at this point. Is that cool?” He was always game and collaborative. And we talked a lot about what that dynamic was like and what it meant for both of the characters.

This relationship has been so strange from the get-go, but what we’ve seen has been very much true to who these people are. Teeter is someone who we don’t see on television much, and Colby may have an innate fascination with her because of that.

Related News – Check out some more news when it comes to Yellowstone now, including more details on what’s ahead

Do you want to see Teeter and Colby make things work on Yellowstone season 3?

How do you see this relationship progress? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







