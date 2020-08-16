Is Perry Mason new tonight on HBO? A look at season 2







Is Perry Mason new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’ll offer up an answer on that — but then also look to the future of the series!

For now, we’re going to go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of Perry Mason coming on the air. As for the reason why, it has everything to do with the fact that last week was the finale. While it was a short run for the Matthew Rhys series this summer, it’s better in a lot of ways to burn out bright as opposed to overstaying one’s welcome on the air.

The good news here is simply this: There is going to be a season 2 for the series in the future. Even though Perry Mason is over, we’ll have a chance for some other stories. Think of the run this summer as an origin story, and we’re looking forward to seeing something based on the source material … with a few more updates and twists. We’re sure that there will be an exciting and/or meaty case worth sinking our teeth into, and some big-name performers could come on board in new roles, as well.

With all of that being said … be prepared to wait a long time for some other news. We don’t foresee HBO being altogether interested in handing down more details in the near future. There’s no real reason for them to rush anything along here! They know that they’ve got a health crisis to deal with, for starters, and it may also take some time for the scripts to be properly prepared. Patience is going to be a virtue here, and the cautious approach here is absolutely going to prove to be the best one.

