A Suitable Boy episode 5 spoilers: The last before big finale







Want to get a greater sense of what is coming on A Suitable Boy episode 5? Well, for starters, we should note that the finale is rapidly approaching. It will be here in just a couple of weeks, but this episode should bring us closer to it. There are some political ramifications coming around every corner, and Lata may find herself more confused than ever. She has multiple romantic suitors who each bring something different to the table, but what does she want? How many opportunities is she going to have in order to exercise her authority over her own life?

For some more specifics, check out the full A Suitable Boy episode 5 synopsis below:

The general election is approaching.

While Kabir Durrani (Danesh Razvi) remains desperate to make amends, Lata finds herself courted by Amit (Mikhail Sen) and Haresh (Namit Das) in Calcutta. Romantic gestures from both suitors over the Christmas holidays compound Lata’s confusion about her feelings for all her admirers.

Maan (Ishaan Khatter) is once again separated from Saeeda Bai (Tabu) when he accompanies his father on the campaign trail to the Nawab’s village seat in Rudhia. Their relationship is improving at last, but Maan’s lingering passion for Saeeda Bai threatens to destroy everything.

One of the things that you get through this is that romance in some way courses through almost every single part of the story, and it is a reminder that it is such a huge part of life. It informs how people think and act, and even when there are stories happening pertaining to politics and other important matters, it still finds a way to take center stage. Rest assured that we’re excited to see how everything ends — this is a story that is going to have to move rather quickly in order to meet its desired end.

