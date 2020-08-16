NCIS EP on Cote de Pablo’s season 17 return, Ziva’s ‘resurrection’







We’re many months removed from NCIS even airing any new episodes, let alone getting to see any of Cote de Pablo as Ziva David. Her last appearance was early this year, and while we think that there’s a chance she comes back in season 18 or some other point, nothing is confirmed. The top priority for the production right now is probably working in order to ensure filming gets back underway at all.

Yet, it is nice to hear one of the show’s executive producer talk a little bit about Ziva, which is what we are here to discuss right now. Speaking as a part of the show’s recently-released season 17 DVD, co-showrunner Steven D. Binder made it clear that “killing Ziva off-screen, or making the audience think that, was an error on our part … I’m glad that we were able to rectify that and give the audience some closure with a storyline that we had teed up and never swung — [the relationship] with Ziva, Tony, and Tali.”

We know that the storyline isn’t necessarily viewed perfectly by many, given that there was no on-screen Tony and Ziva reunion after so much hype around the idea of it. Yet, season 17 wasn’t even able to finish filming as planned, and Michael Weatherly was also working on another show at the same time in Bull.

While there are other discussions within the DVD collection about Ziva, this is to us one of the things that feels the most informative. Clearly, there were regrets about killing the character — hence the choice to bring her back. It’s just nice to see some sort of real acknowledgement. It was great to see so much of Cote throughout the season, and we also love that the door feels very-much open for more.

