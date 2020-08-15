Good Trouble season 3 spoilers: How will the health crisis factor in?







It’s already clear that Good Trouble season 3 is going to be airing at some point in 2021, and that this show has a history of being topical. With that in mind, you have to expect that there will be something on the subject when the show airs … the question is just what it will be.

Ultimately, remember this — television can’t always change up its plans at the last second. There were plans for this season that were created long before the global health crisis started, and those plans will still be executed when season 3 premieres. Here’s just some of what executive producer Jenna Johnson had to say on the subject per TVLine:

“The stories that we were already shooting and that we’d already broken were happening pre-[pandemic]. So for the first half of the season, we’re going to stay in that … world — and for a number of reasons.”

Johnson later explained that the crisis will be a part of the second half of the season, but not like you would expect — and in a different way than her upcoming limited series Love In the Time of Corona:

“I am not planning to make a season all about [the pandemic] … I think it’s very different than a limited series about trying to find connections. I don’t know that I want to turn on the TV and see too much of the [pandemic] world in my favorite shows. It’s nice to turn on the TV and watch one of your shows where you don’t have to see everyone in masks, where it’s not all about that. It’s kind of a nice break, and I kind of think that’s what people want.”

The ratings do sort of speak further to that, as we’ve seen indications that viewers do want a break. You have to find a way to toe the line between being topical and relevant and not allowing viewers a chance to break free of some of what they’ve going through.

