Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 2?







This weekend in the Big Brother 22 house, the second Power of Veto Competition took place and suffice it to say, this one was interesting for a number of reasons. The nominees in Nicole Anthony and David both clearly wanted to win it, but Memphis himself was probably desperate to ensure that things stayed the same.

Meanwhile, when you look at the Veto players, we’re not sure that they were altogether interested at all in taking this power home for themselves. Think about it like this: If you are Tyler and Nicole Franzel, you probably only want to compete for this in the event that Memphis is doing well. If you want the nominations to change, you’re better off having a nominee win it than yourself, ticking off the HoH in the process. Meanwhile, Ian is safe and therefore has zero reason to compete in this at all.

So who ended up taking the top prize? It’s … Memphis! The Veto didn’t take place until really late in the evening, and we imagine that there are going to be a lot of people exhausted today because of it. We imagine that he will just try to keep nominations the same, though there will probably be people pushing him in all sorts of directions. Janelle would prefer Nicole Franzel gets nominated, whereas Nicole Franzel would clearly prefer Janelle go up. Keeping nominations the same is a move that not a lot of people will love, but it’s one that he may opt to do regardless.

