Blue Bloods season 11: Why holiday episodes probably won’t happen







Blue Bloods season 11 is going to happen eventually, but there are going to be a few things that are left out of the episode order. What’s one of them? Well, think in terms of any sort of specifically-timed episodes like holiday specials.

Let’s be clear here with this, first and foremost: Blue Bloods isn’t a show that always does holiday episodes. There are some times when they don’t put them on the air for whatever reason but now, it’s almost guaranteed they won’t.

You see, the writers have been spending the past several weeks getting stories together for the upcoming season. They are doing this without any real knowledge as to when some of these episodes for sure are going to air. They are going to have to be creative, and that means thinking outside the box for some of the best timeless episodes out there.

Timeless. That will be a key for what the show brings to the table. They are going to need to create major events on the series rather than relying upon major events in life. We’re sure that the writers will still find a way to inject some fantastic moments for a lot of the Reagans, but it may take a little bit more ingenuity than ever. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that they figure out … and also that we get a chance to see Blue Bloods premiere at some point during this calendar year.

