NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: What production date means for premiere







If you didn’t hear the recent news pertaining to NCIS: Los Angeles, you are certainly going to want to. Filming on season 12 is going to be starting before too long!

The information out there suggests that the latest batch of new episodes is going to be coming up in early September, and what that means is simply this: We’re going to have a chance to (potentially) see the show on the air at some point this fall. The big struggle here is going to be waiting for it.

For now, our thought is simply this — we’re going have a chance to see NCIS: Los Angeles on in order late October or early November. That is, of course, provided that filming starts without any further issues or interactions. There is at least one CBS show already at work in SWAT, and we could see many more kick things off over the next couple of weeks and months.

Once production does start, the question then becomes this: How do you finish the stories that are already written out in the spring? As so many of you now, we’re looking at a totally different world than the one that was present at the time that the show wrapped production. There are a lot of difficult creative decisions that may need to be made. We expect episodes that continue the stories that are planned out, but also rather fluid. We would not anticipate that there will be any holiday episodes or anything timed to a particular period of time. Within this climate, it’s hard to create any accurate estimates for just about anything.

Hopefully once filming does resume, we’ll have a chance to get some more teases here and there. It’s going to be hard to find a lot of them now.

