Stargirl season 2: New details about DC FanDome panel







We know that Stargirl season 2 is going to be coming onto The CW eventually … even if you are going to have to wait for it. What you don’t have to wait for, however, are some of the first details!

This weekend, DC put out some of the first information that is out there about the virtual panel at DC FanDome, which will be taking place within their WatchVerse – Athena portal next Saturday (August 22) at 6:45 p.m. Pacific time. Take a look at some of the details for whatt you can expect:

DC’s Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and inside scoop. Join the new Justice Society of America as they dive into that epic showdown and learn a little more about each other through some special lenses. (35 min)

Odds are, this panel will give you a reasonably good idea of what you can expect to see in the early going for season 2, but also some discussion about how the show was made and some of the best moments from the first season. There’s a lot of good stuff worthy of some exploration here, especially since we know already about Shade and Eclipso coming on board. Sure, we have some concerns about the move to The CW and what that means in terms of the show’s overall feel, but we’ll do our best to keep the faith. We certainly aren’t going to give up on the show before we even have a chance in order to see it!

After this panel, odds are we aren’t going to have a whole lot of news on Stargirl for a while. The second season will likely start filming early next year.

