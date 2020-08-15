Better Call Saul season 6: Show EP goes through key questions







Better Call Saul season 6 is going to be coming up on AMC at some point — hopefully in 2021. It’s still too early to know a lot of details!

Yet, what do we know right now? Think in terms of this — it’s the final chapter of the show, and there are a lot of things that need to be resolved. Most of them, of course, have to do with the endgame of one Jimmy McGill, who we know becomes Cinnabon man Gene in the show’s flash-forwards. Whether or not he gets a happy ending is still To Be Determined, and the show’s own executive producer makes that clear.

For some more thoughts on this subject, and also the Kim Wexler side of things, take a look at what executive producer Peter Gould had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“Anybody who watches the show carefully and is thinking about where this is all going, one of the questions you have to ask yourself is: ‘What does this man deserve? Not just: ‘What’s going to happen to him?,’ but ‘What would be a deserving end to this? Does Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic deserve death? Does he deserve love? What would be the most fitting end for this guy — for the show?’ Obviously the end for everybody is death, but that may not be where we leave this guy. Is there any way for him to win any redemption after everything that he’s done?

“The other big question is: ‘Where is Kim Wexler when Saul Goodman is Saul Goodman dealing with Walt [Bryan Cranston] and Jesse [Aaron Paul]? Where’s Kim Wexler?”

Hopefully, the answer to the Kim part of it isn’t that she’s dead. We know that this can be a bleak world and it’s very well possible that she is gone, but we don’t know how anyone can look at such an ending to her story and think, even remotely, that this is going to be satisfying to a lot of people out there. As a matter of fact, it could be the total opposite. We’re not saying that she and Jimmy end up together, but we like to think that they could have a future … maybe. Kim got kind of dark at the end of season 5.

