When Calls the Heart season 8: New teases behind the scenes







When Calls the Heart season 8 has been in production for a little while now, and that itself is reason to celebrate. It’s not exactly easy for shows to go to work in this present climate, but the cast and crew have figured things out in British Columbia, which is thankfully safer than many other places in North America.

Want to get a couple new looks behind the scenes? Well, you can see those below courtesy of star Erin Krakow, who is offering up a nice little bit of Hope Valley happiness. To go along with that, we also have in here something that is probably welcome to a lot of people out there: Normalcy. This isn’t something that a lot of people have had in society for quite some time, and we’re sure that they will look towards this show for some of that when it returns. There should be another holiday special this Christmas, and then also new episodes in 2021.

As for what to expect, it goes without saying that the Nathan / Elizabeth / Lucas love triangle will probably be center stage for at least part of the early going this season, and of course beyond that we’ll be able to see how other dynamics change in the community. Everyone continues to inch forward in time, and with that comes advancements. Change can bring conflict, but also a number of other good things if you allow yourself to be 100% prepared for them.

We imagine that some more in-depth When Calls the Heart previews are going to be coming out over the course of the next couple of months. We’re still a little ways out from Christmas, though, so we don’t foresee them being too willing to share a lot of scoop right now.

