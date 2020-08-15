A Million Little Things season 2: Are we inching closer to filming?







We know that A Million Little Things season 3 is going to be happening at some point during the 2020-21 season. Yet, there have just been questions aplenty as to when it could begin behind the scenes.

According to a new report from Deadline, the ABC series may be looking to start production in early September now. Previously, there were plans for production to happen at some point a little bit later this month, but there have been some issues that need to be resolved north of the border when it comes to testing and a wide array of different protocols. Our hope is that production will be set up in plenty of time still for the premiere to air a little later this year, but there is no confirmed date at the moment from ABC.

One of the largest questions that we’ve been left to wonder about through this hiatus is the status of Eddie, whose life was left hanging in the balance over the course of the past season. We like to think that the character is going to resurface still in one piece, but if there is one thing that we’ve learned about this show over the years, it is that they are willing to let characters die. The whole series was based on that!

Elsewhere in the third season, we expect some significant relationship developments, a few surprises, and some new arrivals at the same time. At its core, we think that this is going to be a show all about the different forms family can take and overcoming the pains of the past. No matter when it starts, the central themes are certainly not going to change.

