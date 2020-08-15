NCIS season 18: How can production make up for lost time?







This week, the glorious news was first confirmed that NCIS season 18 is planning to start production in early September. Isn’t that exciting? Well, we like to think so.

Yet, we know that with the late start comes plenty of questions, including precisely what the episode order could end up being. Our hope is that we’ll get as close to the frequently-planned 24-episode order as possible, though we do have a hard time at present thinking that we’re actually going to get all of the way there. Filming will be picking up a month and a half later than usual, and it’s hard to think that they can make up for all that lost time and still finish filming in late April/early May.

With that being said, how could they find a way to ramp things up with production? We do have a few different ideas there that are worthy of consideration. Remember to also watch our video below talking about the filming start date — once you do, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist.

1. Filming over the holidays – We don’t expect them to be shooting on Christmas or New Year’s Day, but there could be a shorter break than usual. This could also be beneficial when it comes to making the set a little safer since there would be less time for cast and crew to travel elsewhere.

2. More compact filming schedule – If the show uses less locations and films more on their soundstages, could they trim down production for each episode? It’s possible.

3. Use a lot of existing sets – Anything the requires less setup is, at least on paper, going to lead to a faster and more efficient production.

In the end, we’re going to be happy to have whatever NCIS is able to give us. Even if that means a smaller number of episodes, we’re still happy to get whatever the series is able to provide.

What do think is going to be coming on NCIS season 18?

What do think is going to be coming on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

