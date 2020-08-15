Outlander video: Richard Rankin answers fun Q’s as we await season 6







Just in case you want a little bit of Outlander fun this weekend, why not check out some of what Richard Rankin has to say?

In the video below, the actor behind Roger answers a number of different questions — he claims that he wanted to be a fighter pilot and paleontologist as a kid, that the best concert that he ever went to was the Spice Girls, and that Overwatch is currently his favorite game. (We’re more on the Final Fantasy VII Remake train, but to each their own.)

While this doesn’t exactly give anything away on the story of season 6, did you really expect for it to? The truth here is that Outlander doesn’t have an official production date yet and while we wait, we might as well enjoy these little videos. For now, we just appreciate Starz having these little morsels to tide us over, and we’re sure that more will be created once filming actually starts. Our hope still remains that we’ll be able to see season 6 at some point in 2021, but we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to that.

So what do we want to see for Rankin’s character moving forward? Well, for starters, he and Brianna should find more of a comfortable home at Fraser’s Ridge than ever before. Also, his knowledge of history should prove immensely valuable as we prepare for the start of the Revolutionary War. That should prove itself to be quite the primary focus of the upcoming season, especially since we’re building towards it already.

What do you want to see for Richard Rankin as Roger coming up on Outlander season 6?

