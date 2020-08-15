The Good Doctor season 4 filming now inches closer to production







After a stand-off over testing protocols north of the border, it now seems as though The Good Doctor season 4 is going to be back to work — at least before too long.

For some more discussion when it comes to the future of The Good Doctor in video form right now, be sure to watch our look ahead below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our show playlist. We’ve got some other news coming that you don’t want to miss.

According to a new report from Deadline, the series’ studio in Sony Pictures TV has now struck a deal with local unions out of Vancouver, British Columbia in order to ensure that filming can get underway with regular testing and other protections for the cast and crew. The frequency of testing was an issue, as Vancouver unions didn’t require the desired protocols at first. (Remember that the global health crisis is not anywhere near as bad in Vancouver as it is some part of the United States.)

The plan now is for The Good Doctor season 4 to start up filming at the end of the month. There is no official premiere date for the season as of yet, but it does feel unlikely at this point that the series will be good to go by its standard premiere date of late September. Yet, so long as it does actually get production going without any more hitches, we do think it will be back on the air before the end of the year.

Hopefully, come September or so we’ll at least start getting the first few teases for what lies ahead … we already know that the series is going to be kicking things off with a topical storyline.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







