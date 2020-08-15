Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Nominations & targets







Last night on the Big Brother 22 live feeds, the nomination ceremony took place … and there is already a lot of drama on the other side.

Entering the nominations, it looked as though we were going to see Nicole Anthony and David put on the block. That ended up being the case, but what came as more of a surprise was the way that Head of Household Memphis handled the situation. She came across as super-condescending for the majority of the Nomination Ceremony and after the fact, which could end up making him a little bit more of a target. It seems like he insulted both of them by acting somewhat holier-than-thou, and that does set the stage for what could be coming up a little bit later in the season. Memphis was never Head of Household during his own season, so he clearly does not know how to deal with a massive case of HoH-itis. That is what he’s still dealing with at the moment.

So who is going to be the target moving forward? We think that the “connections” between Nicole A and Janelle will lead to Nicole’s demise, but the irony here is that Nicole doesn’t even want to be that attached to Janelle. Instead, she spends time bashing her to some other players. Janelle and Kaysar are clearly on the outside of just about everything, but the problem is that the two of them clearly don’t realize it. This is going to be their undoing eventually.

Also, overnight Ian and Nicole Franzel decided to spend less time together, as their alliance is now a little too obvious.

