The Oval season 2 filming wraps early, with astounding efficiency







For everyone out there excited to check out The Oval season 2, know that it is coming. Not only that, but the season was able to be completed despite the most unusual of circumstances.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, the second season of the OWN drama not only finished this week, but did so a full two days ahead of schedule. It’s certainly a surprising move, but it is one that was likely done to ensure that everyone could be out of their bubble-like environment as soon as humanly possible. Everyone was brought in there, tested, and then quarantined before production started. Much like another Tyler Perry show in Sistas, all of this was done within his studio, which lodged all of the cast and crew during their time here.

Perhaps the most shocking thing that came from all of this is the fact that the second season is going to be a whopping 22 episodes. Somehow, everyone was able to get all of this done within such a short period of time. It’s not something that we saw coming, but it’s nonetheless something that we’re happy to see. It likely helped that Perry, a prolific writer and director, had a singular vision. That means that things can be a little bit more streamlined.

With production now complete, it does make it possible that The Oval season 2 could come back a little sooner rather than later. We’re going to have to wait and see on it, but our hope is that there could be something that transpires when we get around to later this fall. That’s really going to come down, though, to BET, who has obviously there own internal debates as to what they want the schedule to be.

