The Bachelorette spoilers: Was Chris Harrison absence planned?







We know that Chris Harrison will be absent for at least part of The Bachelorette filming, as the show host dropped off his son at college. Typically, this would be no big deal at all, but we’re in a little bit of a different situation thanks to the global health crisis. Anytime you re-enter the show’s bubble-like environment close to Palm Springs, you have to undergo a two-week quarantine. This is what Harrison now has to do.

Was Harrison prepared to do this entering the season, or at least prior to making the trip to drop off his son? While there were some conflicting sources at first, it does now appear as though that is very much the case. Speaking via Entertainment Tonight, here is what a source close to the situation had to say on the subject:

“This was a pre-planned event done totally in coordination with production … There were no surprises.”

Given the news that JoJo Fletcher has stepped in to replace Chris, it does seem planned to us. JoJo would’ve had to quarantine herself for this gig, and we have a hard time thinking that she would just stop by for no real reason. Why was probably brought in ahead of time.

In the end, this shouldn’t have much of an impact on the show in the long-term. Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams seem to be splitting duties as the new lead, and the production will still be going on by the time Chris comes back. With that, rest assured that he will be present in order to take on whatever final-rose responsibility is needed.

