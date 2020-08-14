Batwoman season 2: Javicia Leslie will appear at FanDome panel







Batwoman season 2 has to be among the most intriguing out of any of the DC comic-book shows out there, and for good reason. There is a new star in Javicia Leslie, a new character she is playing in Ryan Wilder, and also questions aplenty as to what the show is going to do with the original lead in Kate Kane.

So how much is the show going to give away at their upcoming DC FanDome panel on August 22? that is a big question — we’re hoping for a costume reveal at the very least, let alone a few other important details along the way about what to expect. The panel is taking place within the WatchVerse – Athena at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time (10:30 p.m. Eastern), and you can look below to get some more information about what’s coming up below:

Gotham’s newest hero is suited up and ready — and she’s here! Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang for the exclusive first discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman Javicia Leslie as she prepares to step into the iconic role. The cast will break down season one and give a sneak peek at season two, featuring new arrival Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman. (40 min)

The fact that DC is saving this panel for primetime should be a fairly-decent clue that we are being set up for some great stuff in here. We know that filming is not going to be underway for a little while now, so it’s not like there is going to be something in the way of footage to share. We’ll just have to be happy with what is actually presented, and hope that it brings more excitement to the series moving forward.

Batwoman season 2 should premiere on The CW at some point in 2021.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman now, including what Ruby Rose had to say about her exit

What do you want to see when it comes to the Batwoman season 2 FanDome event?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







