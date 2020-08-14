Teenage Bounty Hunters season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s big premiere, is it fair to expect Teenage Bounty Hunters season 2 to happen? Within this article, we’ll break that down — but then also look ahead more towards whatever the future holds.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here too much, so let’s kick things off by just handing down a firm answer: There is no season 2 renewal as of yet. This doesn’t mean that the show will be canceled; it just means that Netflix doesn’t have a firm decision as of yet. They probably won’t have one over the next couple of weeks, either.

More often than not, the streaming service decides on renewals after looking at a wide array of different factors. The most-important one here, though, is retention — they want to know that the majority of viewers who watch the first episode are still there at the end. So long as there was a large-enough audience there from the get-go, that can give them confidence that it could come back for more. They do want to see that the show has great binge-watching potential, and that there is some buzz out there about it on social media.

One of the things we are at least fairly confident about at the moment is this: Netflix will want to preserve their relationship with executive producer Jenji Kohan. They worked together for many years on Orange is the New Black, and while this doesn’t serve as any guarantee of a renewal, we do think that it serves as a potential asset to the show’s odds of coming back.

Of course, we’ll have some more updates when it comes to the future of the series the more that we hear more about it. For now, just enjoy the show and cross your fingers!

