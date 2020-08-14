Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: Don’t expect any holiday episodes







For those of you out there hoping for a Christmas or a Halloween episode of Magnum PI season 3, it’s not happening — but for a good reason.

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official writers’ room confirmed that there is not going to be any specific holiday episodes this time around. Ultimately, it has a lot to do with all of the uncertainty in the world right now. If filming is able to start over the next couple of months (which is possible), there could be a chance the show airs in late October or early November … but nothing is guaranteed there. You have to be able to accommodate potential production delays or scheduling decisions that CBS may opt to make over the coming weeks.

This is going to be a year full of flux, and in general we wouldn’t expect too many holiday episodes for a lot of your favorite shows. These stories are just too seasonal, and there are a lot of people out there who may find it weird, for example, for there to be a Christmas episode that airs in February or a Valentine’s Day episode airing in March. We’re just going to be grateful to have some new episodes of Magnum PI at all within the 2020-21 season.

Whenever the show does premiere, we’re sure that there will be enough content to make up for the lack of holiday episodes. For example, Magnus is going to have to adjust to Higgins’ new position, a promotion that was granted in order to ensure that she stays in the country. What we’ve enjoyed about every season is that it’s introduced another new dynamic into their relationship — and, of course, we’re going to see more individual cases and surprises along the way.

Sadly, no holiday eps this season. With so much uncertainty we need to flexible with our air dates. https://t.co/PyQe4niEpy — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) August 13, 2020

