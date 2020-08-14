Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Safety Suite winner







Who won the Safety Suite Power this week within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? Within this article, we’ll give you that info — and also tell you what we know about this week so far.

For those of you who didn’t see the show last night, Memphis won the Head of Household Competition and, for the first time ever, has the ability to shake up the game. We know that he’s got an alliance in Tyler, Enzo, Dani, Nicole F., and Christmas, but there may be a little bit of distrust there already thanks to him not being immediately gung-ho at the idea of nominating Janelle and Kaysar. Instead, he’s talked about names like Nicole A., Ian, David, and Bayleigh as possibilities.

Here’s where things get a little bit nuts — Christmas won safety! Not only that, but she saved Ian! Wait … what? Why did this happen? That is something that we’re trying to figure out now for a multitude of reasons. On the surface, it just didn’t make a whole lot of sense in order to do this. It could be the handiwork of Nicole F. to some extent, but in the end the one thing we know is clear: There’s probably going to be a lot of damage control that happens at the end of all of this.

The nomination ceremony should happen a little bit later tonight, and we’re certainly intrigued by whatever the results of that are.

