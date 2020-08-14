Power Book II: Ghost theme song will remain ‘Big Rich Town’







Power Book II: Ghost is retaining a number of elements popularized from the original series. We know that Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, and Shane Johnson are all going to be back. Now, we also know that the familiar theme song will also be coming back on board, as well.

Speaking per TV Guide, show executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson confirmed that “Big Rich Town” will continue to be the theme for the new series. There may be some differences, especially visually, from the theme to Power itself, but it doesn’t seem like they are doing anything as radical as that attempted shake-up of the song during season 6. It looks like it’s still going to be the same 50 Cent/Joe version that you’ve heard over the years.

So why keep it the same? 50 explained simply that he “didn’t wanna lose the audience,” though he did also confirmed that they “explored” the idea of utilizing new series star Mary J. Blige for the theme. That makes sense, when you do think about her musical achievements.

Yet, what we’re seeing here is a reminder that familiarity is ruling the day within the Power fandom. They clearly love what they’ve got going already on the series, so there is no clear desire for that to change in some big, dramatic way.

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Starz early next month, and rest assured that we’re very-much excited to see it.

