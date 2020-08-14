The 100 season 7 episode 12 promo: Can the old Bellamy come back?







As we prepare for The 100 season 7 episode 12 on The CW next week, you have to be concerned for Bellamy. Is this even the same guy who we’ve come to know over the years? There are reasons to have doubt over that very thing.

For a little bit more on that very subject, all you have to do is watch the promo below. In this, you see a clean-shaven Bellamy act brainwashed and completely unlike his former self. This has to be shattering for Clarke, who has gone through such a journey with him … and the same goes for almost everyone else who sees him. How do you get the old Bellamy back?

While we cannot say for certain exactly what the future is going to hold for this character, we want to be at least cautiously optimistic for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, the simple fact that the writers probably wouldn’t want the show to end like this. Why break the hearts of so many different fans out there? Why make so many people so sad? We have to imagine that there is a very-specific purpose to all of this right now, though it is hard to necessarily say just what this purpose is going to be. The show still has a handful of episodes to go after this one, so there is still time for things to change around and shift.

For now, though, the main word in question is “pain.” That is probably what you are going to be feeling from start to finish over the course of this episode. We want to believe that there will be a light at the end of this tunnel, but we aren’t altogether sure that we are seeing it just yet.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The 100 season 7 episode 12?

