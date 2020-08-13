Lucifer season 5 video: New Michael, Chloe, & Maze teases







The Lucifer season 5 premiere is coming in just over a week! We’ve been waiting for a long time in order to see it, and we have a feeling that it’s all going to be worthwhile.

To help make the wait a little bit easier, why not go ahead and check out a pair of a couple of video teases now? The first one below is a perfect little showcase for Michael, as he makes it clear to Maze that he knows “a lot of things.” There is definitely something super-startling about seeing Tom Ellis sporting a different accent and way of carrying himself, but isn’t that a part of the fun? All signs point towards Michael being the Big Bad for the first half of the season, and he is going to cause a lot of chaos along the way.

Meanwhile, the second tease is one of Maze, who claims that she and Chloe “have a runner” that they need to track down. We know from the outfits alone that this is a moment that is coming from the premiere episode, and we’re rather excited to see how things unfold here. It could give us a good sense of what’s going on with Chloe and Maze in the time that Lucifer is away. We do think that the writers will take a little bit of time in getting the character around everyone else … though an eventual reunion feels inevitable. Why wouldn’t you want the gang back together in some form?

