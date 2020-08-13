The Bachelorette: JoJo Fletcher will (temporarily) replace Chris Harrison







Here’s another headline that we didn’t see coming for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette — show host Chris Harrison will be MIA for at least part of the production. Instead, you will have former lead JoJo Fletcher handling his Rose Ceremony duties.

So what’s going on here? It has a lot to do with some strict rules that were established for the series entering production. According to Us Weekly, Harrison is going to be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine after leaving the show’s production bubble in California to drop his son off at school. (See the Instagram post below for evidence.)

What is more surprising here is that Chris may not have known that he would’ve been required to re-quarantine upon his arrival on set. Here is some of what a source had to say on the subject:

“The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine … The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college.”

Apparently, this is a reminder that nobody is above some of the rules that are instituted for the show amidst this health crisis. We don’t fault Chris for wanting to have a hugely important moment for his son, but there’s an order of things that needs to be rather specific.

