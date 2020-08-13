This Is Us season 5: Will filming begin before too long?







We know that there is a lot of interest in seeing This Is Us season 5 back in production, soon, but we can’t say that we’re at a point where it’s happening … at least not yet.

The good news, though, is that there does seem to be a tentative plan as to when the NBC drama could return to work … and it could be later this year. According to a report coming in from SpoilerTV, the upcoming season could start work in September. There isn’t a specific date as of yet, but episodes filming in September could mean that we could see the series back on the air in potentially November … but it’s too early to tell if that is going to happen just yet. It may take extra time in order to get episodes together during the health crisis.

When This Is Us does return with new episodes, we’re definitely intrigued to get answers to a number of different subjects. Take, for example, whatever the writers are planning when it comes to addressing real-life issues. They have more challenges that almost any other series out there, and a big part of it has to do with the fact that they have a somewhat-set timeline of events. They can move things around here and there, but there are some set points that they need to hit along the way.

